The North Strabane Township man accused of leaving a bag in the Washington County Family Court Center and indicating he had a bomb detonator, prompting the evacuation of the courthouse, waived his case to court Wednesday.
Reed Marshall Morrow, 37, 186 View Ave., agreed to waive the one felony charge of terroristic threats causing the evacuation of a building during his preliminary hearing before District Judge Robert Redlinger, and he will remain jailed without bond while he awaits trial.
Morrow allegedly made the comments to an attorney June 28 while inside the court center at 29 W. Cherry St., which is attached to the courthouse.
State police said Morrow went to the Family Court Center with three bags and passed through security, but was in the building for more than three hours and eventually met with attorney Kimberly Furmanek. Morrow told her he found one of the bags in a motel room and wanted to leave it with her, police said. But he also made some comment about the contents of the bag, prompting Furmanek to speak to a sheriff’s deputy.
The courthouse was evacuated and the state police’s specialized team came to examine the bag. No bombs or materials to make bombs were found in the bag. Morrow later confessed to owning and packing the bag, police said.
Morrow is facing unrelated charges in three other cases.
Defense attorney Renee Colbert is representing Morrow in the terroristic threats cases.