A North Strabane Township man accused this week in the sexual assault of six children formerly worked as a swim instructor at Goldfish Swim School in Peters Township.
Goldfish Chief Administrative Officer Christine Palmer confirmed in a statement that Leo Adam Jonathan McIntyre III, 27, had been employed at the Peters location.
“The safety of our students is our top priority, as we pride ourselves on providing a safe environment for our students, guests and team members. We are extremely disheartened to learn of the charges filed against a former instructor,” Palmer said in an email.
According to Palmer, McIntyre was terminated in June for “not following our curriculum and complying with brand standards.”
Palmer said that McIntyre completed regular criminal and child abuse background checks throughout his employment, and had done so most recently in January of this year. Palmer said they found no indication of misconduct.
“As this is a personnel issue with a former employee, we are unable to provide further details on his termination,” Palmer said.
None of the six accusers described in criminal complaints were students of Palmer. According to Peters Township police, they were not involved in the investigation into McIntyre and have not received reports of any alleged incidents occurring within Peters Township.
According to the criminal complaints, all of the accusers are male. One of them, who is now an adult, said McIntyre began abusing him around 2008, court documents state. Another alleged that McIntyre had sexually assaulted him at least 100 times over six years.
Investigators said the youngest one they spoke to had been repeatedly assaulted by McIntyre beginning five years ago, including earlier this year, according to court paperwork.
McIntyre is being held without bond in the Washington County jail. He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Michael Manfredi for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Dec. 27.
