Solomon’s Seafood hosted a steak and lobster fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Chapter on Aug. 1 to help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The outdoor event included dinner, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 drawing, and raised $5,379. The seafood dinner charity event was the first part of a two-part fundraiser.

On Saturday, Shelly Sargent, of Washington, will participate in The Trailblaze Challenge, a 23.4-mile hike to benefit Make-A-Wish. Sargent’s goal from the outset was to raise $4,400, the average cost of a wish. For the Solomon’s fundraiser, Sargent’s family and friends volunteered their time, and Lethal DJ Services provided music.

So far, Sargent’s fundraising has raised more than $10,000 for Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Chapter, thanks to the contributions of family, friends and businesses.

