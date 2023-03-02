Make-A-Wish is looking for local residents interested in volunteering their time to assist with fulfilling wishes.
The organization is hosting virtual information sessions on March 25 at 10 a.m. and April 12 at 4:30 p.m. Interested parties should sign up via the volunteer inquiry form at wish.org/greaterpawv/vol. The local Make-A-Wish office will then reach out with the next steps. To become a wish volunteer, individuals must be at least 21, pass a criminal background check and attend a training session.
