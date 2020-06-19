It occurred later than originally anticipated, but opening day for the 18th season of the Main Street Farmers Market took place Thursday afternoon.
Organizers of the market took necessary safety precautions related to COVID-19, such as offering hand sanitizer at the entrances and exits, having pedestrian traffic flow in one direction and providing masks for those who didn’t bring them. The cleaning and protective products were provided by Red House Consulting, the market’s community wellness sponsor.
A feature of the event is providing $2 in market tokens for every $1 of SNAP benefits redeemed, which is made possible by the support of Washington Financial Bank, EQT Corp. and the Food Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that everyone has access to affordable, nutritious food and information to make healthy decisions.
Sponsors for the market, which takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays in the Main Street parking lot near Wheeling Street, are Campbell Insurance Associates, Rotary Club of Washington, Washington Health System, Washington & Jefferson College, WJPA and the Observer-Reporter, along with Red House, EQT and Washington Financial.
For more information, visit http://msfm.org.