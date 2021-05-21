Hot and sunny was the perfect weather for Thursday’s return of the Main Street Farmers Market at the Main Street Pavilion in downtown Washington. From 3 to 6 p.m., people filled the South Main Street lots, where booths and tables were set up with a variety of produce and other goods.

