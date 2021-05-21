Hot and sunny was the perfect weather for Thursday’s return of the Main Street Farmers Market at the Main Street Pavilion in downtown Washington. From 3 to 6 p.m., people filled the South Main Street lots, where booths and tables were set up with a variety of produce and other goods.
Main Street Farmers Market is back
Tags
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
May 22
-
May 23
-
Jun 3
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28