The only contested race in Washington County for magisterial judge divided Canonsburg in half, as the two candidates were both Canonsburg police officers.
In a close race Tuesday, Jim Saieva, a Republican who recently retired from the borough's police department after 25 years, won the six-year term with 3,029 votes, or 51%. He defeated Democratic opponent Chuckie Tenny, whose 2,905 votes was good for 49%.
Tenny, 49, of Canonsburg, remains a detective/sergeant in the department and has been a member of the force for 25 years.
Saieva, 50, of Houston, was wounded in the November 2016 shooting that took the life of Officer Scott L. Bashioum. The two of them had been responding to a domestic dispute at a home on Woodcrest Drive when they were shot.
Saieva, who did not return a phone call Wednesday, won the Republican nomination in the May 21 primary for the magisterial position vacated by retired District Judge David Mark.
Saieva retired from the police department Sept. 1.
In addition to Houston and Canonsburg, the magisterial district includes Chartiers and Canton townships.
In the other three magisterial judge elections, the candidates ran unopposed for the position which earns a $91,597 salary.
Eric Porter, 45, of Fallowfield Township, was elected magisterial district judge of court 27-01-03, which oversees Allenport, Charleroi, Dunlevy, Elco, Fallowfield, North Charleroi, Roscoe, Speers, Stockdale and Twilight. Porter is Charleroi Regional Police chief and has worked in law enforcement more than 20 years.
Judge Joshua Kanalis was reelected to Magisterial District 27-3-03, which includes California, Centerville, Coal Center, East Bethlehem, Long Branch and West Brownsville.
Michael Manfredi, a South Strabane police officer, was elected magisterial district judge of 27-3-05, which includes East Washington, South Strabane and North Strabane. Former Judge Jay Weller retired from the position in January after 25 years.