Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi was elected Oct. 12 to serve as vice chairman of the newly formed Pennsylvania Western University Council of Trustees, which now oversees the university campuses in California, Edinboro and Clarion.
Maggi, who is a 1979 graduate of California State College, was recently appointed to the council by Gov. Tom Wolf and confirmed by the state Senate in September. He served on the council of trustees at California University of Pennsylvania for 15 years.
