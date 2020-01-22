Not far from the casino that competes for attention from would-be gamblers, a North Strabane Township gas station recently sold a $1 million lottery ticket.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said on Tuesday that the Sheetz station on Racetrack Road had sold a ticket that matched all five white balls that popped up during the Jan. 18 drawing. The press release added that the purse didn’t include “applicable withholding.”
The business that sold the winning ticket will receive a $5,000 bonus. The Sheetz store is located at the entrance to The Meadows Racetrack & Casino.
The numbers in the drawing were 20, 24, 38, 56 and 68. The ticket did not match the red Powerball 18.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. They have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
Sheetz representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.