Trucks crunched gravel and conversation filled the sweet country air Thursday afternoon, when a group of oil and gas workers stepped into warm weather for lunch to go at Shilling Hill Farm. The farm offers homemade eats from its quaint, rural roadside stand along Western Avenue in Chartiers Township from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Lunch to go
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
May 7
-
May 14
-
May 15
-
May 21
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 10