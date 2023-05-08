More than once, the crowd roared with applause as Lt. Gov. Austin Davis delivered his riveting keynote speech during the NAACP Washington Branch’s 63rd annual Human Rights Award Banquet Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton along Racetrack Road.

“In the 1970s and 1980s, more and more Black Pennsylvanians began to ascend to the highest levels of power here in our Commonwealth. In 1977, K. Leroy Irvis became the first Black speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, or any state house in the country since Reconstruction. In 1984, Robert Nicks Jr. became the first Black chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court,” Davis said. “And now, in 2023, I became the 35th Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania and the first African-American to ever hold this office. Being first means nothing unless there’s a second.”

