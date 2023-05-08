More than once, the crowd roared with applause as Lt. Gov. Austin Davis delivered his riveting keynote speech during the NAACP Washington Branch’s 63rd annual Human Rights Award Banquet Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton along Racetrack Road.
“In the 1970s and 1980s, more and more Black Pennsylvanians began to ascend to the highest levels of power here in our Commonwealth. In 1977, K. Leroy Irvis became the first Black speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, or any state house in the country since Reconstruction. In 1984, Robert Nicks Jr. became the first Black chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court,” Davis said. “And now, in 2023, I became the 35th Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania and the first African-American to ever hold this office. Being first means nothing unless there’s a second.”
During his address, Davis touched on everything from the NAACP’s rich history and the “blood, sweat and tears” that made his position possible to current inequalities facing both the Commonwealth and the nation, including reproductive rights and gun violence.
“People of Pennsylvania want an economy that works for them and their families. Because if you’re working 40 hours a week and not making a livable wage, that’s not freedom. If you’re a senior struggling to stay in your home because property taxes are too high, that’s not freedom. If you’re pregnant and can’t access healthcare, that’s definitely not real freedom,” Davis boomed. “We know that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than any other race. We know that Black children are 17 times more likely to die from gun violence than white children. Black folks should have the freedom to create the families they want and then keep their families safe and healthy.”
Teresa Burroughs, director of the LeMoyne Community Center, served as mistress of ceremonies, including leading the singing of “Life Every Voice and Sing.” The Rev. Nichole L. Darby performed the evening’s invocation.
Following Davis’s speech and dinner, NAACP Washington president David T. Gatling presented the Branch Service Award to Ardella Bryant – “Madame Secretary,” as he called her – and the Human Rights Award to Ester Barnes, who serves as youth program director at Southwest Training Services, Inc.
“I remember reaching out to Miss Ester to let her know she was the recipient of this award. She just goes on and on and on about how she didn’t want this award. She doesn’t do it for recognition,” said Gatling. “But she needs to be recognized for the wonderful work she does with our youth.”
Barnes was honored for her decades spent tirelessly advocating for young people and training and connecting area youth to meaningful employment opportunities. Barnes is a member and co-chair of the Washington Drug & Alcohol Commission’s Washington Intervention Network, volunteers with the Community Literacy Program, serves on several councils, boards and committees, coached for both the Washington Youth Baseball and Washington TWIST Youth Softball Leagues, and has been awarded several honors, including the Washington Hospital Teen Outreach Community Award in 2009.
“Twenty-one years ago, I was offered an opportunity to work with young people. This is the only reason I’m here, because of my young people,” Barnes said before sharing stories of those young people present in the audience.
“I just want everyone to know how important young people are. They have so much to offer, so much to give,” Barnes said. “They’ve been through a lot the last few years.”
Barnes noted today’s youth have faced challenges generations before have not, including the global pandemic and an increase in school shootings, and called on adults to see the worth in youth.
“Be a little kinder and more tolerant and accepting. Have a conversation with a young person. Mentor them. We were all in their shoes,” she said. “They’re bright, they’re energetic and they care. It takes a village to make sure that they’re staying on track.”
Off stage, Davis said it’s important to bring younger generations into organizations like the NAACP.
“We have to understand our history and where we came from so we have a perspective on where we’re going. The NAACP has a long history of fighting injustices for civil rights for people that look like me. I certainly wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for organizations like the NAACP that have fought for so long to make sure that somebody who looks like me can serve in the position I serve in,” Davis said. “These organizations ... still have a significant amount of value. Young people have a real opportunity to be a part of these organizations and continue the progress that generations who came before us laid.”
Davis said he was impressed by the number of young people at the 63rd annual Human Rights Banquet – “I think it’s a great testament to the local organization,” he said – but he’s not worried about the next generation. They’re already finding their place as leaders.
“If you look at Black Lives Matter, if you look at any of the protests around social injustice, leading those movements have been young people. Young people have been at the forefront of climate change, young people have been at the forefront of police reform legislation. Our young people are engaged. They’re fighting for a brighter future for themselves and for everyone.”
