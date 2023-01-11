Courthouse Square

Observer-Reporter

Washington County’s Courthouse Square office building.

The Local Share Account review committee will hold hearings over two days this week to review 87 applications before making recommendations on which ones should receive grants from Washington County’s gambling revenue.

The hearings will be held Thursday afternoon and Friday morning in the meeting room at the Courthouse Square building at 100 W. Beau St. in Washington.

