The Local Share Account review committee will hold hearings over two days this week to review 87 applications before making recommendations on which ones should receive grants from Washington County’s gambling revenue.
The hearings will be held Thursday afternoon and Friday morning in the meeting room at the Courthouse Square building at 100 W. Beau St. in Washington.
During those hearings, the committee will listen to the 87 applicants who have requested LSA grants, although the state Department of Community and Economic Development still has not released the amount of money available in Washington County.
However, Bob Griffin, director of the county’s Redevelopment Authority that oversees the program, expects the amount of available money to be more than $7 million, which would be in line with recent years. That still would be less than one-third of the total $25.25 million being requested from all of the applications, meaning numerous projects will not be funded.
“We are awaiting final confirmation from DCED on the available amount but anticipate the number to be (more than) $7 million,” Griffin said.
Jeff Kotula, who leads the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency, expects to learn the final figure before this week’s hearings.
“That’s something we’re trying to resolve by Thursday, because that’s something we’ll need to know,” said Kotula, who chairs the LSA review committee.
Kotula said he expects the process to operate similarly as in past years as the committee reviews the applications and makes recommendations for the county commissioners to approve.
“As in the past, the volunteer LSA review committee considers applications for economic development, job training, community improvement and public interest, which includes infrastructure projects,” Kotula said. “For 2023, there have been no changes made to the process and the committee looks forward to learning from the applicants during the public briefings.”
But there are significantly more applicants this time than in recent years. In comparison, there were 65 applications requesting a combined $15.873 million last year, meaning this selection process will be much more competitive this time around.
The vast majority of the requests fall under the public interest category, where most applications deal with waterline or sewer projects.
“We’re ready to go. Same as always,” Kotula said. “Administrative wise, there’s nothing out of the ordinary or surprising. Everything’s standard.”
The public hearings will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
