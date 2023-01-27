Presidents Pathway

This artist’s rendering of the proposed “Presidents Pathway” shows improvements to Pine Alley, which connects North College Street to North Main Street in Washington. The project will receive local share account money under the umbrella of the Washington Downtown Rising Revitalization Project.

More than 40 local projects in Washington County are scheduled to receive a portion of $8 million in state gambling revenue this year.

Washington County’s Local Share Account committee recommended 45 projects to receive a piece of the gaming money from the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in North Strabane earmarked by the state Department of Community & Economic Development for distribution.

