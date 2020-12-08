Pennsylvanians didn’t get much time to love Loves Furniture and Mattress.
The Michigan-based company announced in a news release Monday that it will close its five Keystone State stores. They include the Washington Road location in Peters Township, where Levin Furniture had operated before shuttering. Loves said it was closing these locations to focus on its Michigan market.
No targeted closing dates were provided.
Loves had opened the Peters location the third week of September, about the time it launched another store at The Pointe in North Fayette.
The company, owned by U.S. Assets Inc. of Dallas, began operations only this spring. Loves said in the news release that “a local furniture retailer has agreed to lease the five properties in the Pittsburgh, Altoona, and State College markets and expects to open the stores under their own brand in the near future.”
It did not identify the retailer.
Jeff Love, founder of the company, said in statement: “We remain committed to working with our Pennsylvania customers on their orders. We will be contacting each customer who has an open order with Loves. All customers in these stores who have deposits and would like a refund will be reimbursed.”
For more information, call Loves customer service at 888-477-3141.