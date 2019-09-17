A Louisiana man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and stealing nearly $9,000 worth of items and cash early Sunday morning in East Bethlehem Township.
Police said Carly White was bartending at the Riverside Inn, where Cody Clayton Odom, 35, of Oakdale, La., has been staying. She told police that he’s a regular at the bar and that at one point, they had a relationship, according to the criminal complaint.
Over the course of that night, he came and left the bar multiple times, the complaint said. White told police she saw Odom dragging a tool chest, which looked like hers, on the side of the bar. White’s residence is on Front Street, about one-tenth of a mile from the bar, the complaint said.
When she got home about 2:40 a.m., her residence had been “gone through” and items were missing, including the tool chest, clothing, shoes, purses, laptops, jewelry, food and $5,700 in cash, the complaint said.
Police found the tool chest in a nearby creek bed, with multiple tools and laptops inside. When police confronted Odom in his room at the Riverside Inn, they found a black garbage bag with multiple purses and shoes belonging to White.
Odom allegedly told police that he remembered taking the chest to the creek bed, but that he didn’t remember why he did that, the complaint said. Police said Odom also didn’t know where the stolen cash was.
Police said the total value of the stolen items was about $8,900. Odom was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy, all felonies. He was arraigned Sunday morning by District Judge Jesse Pettit and jailed on $50,000 bond.