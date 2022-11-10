A $3 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Sheetz, 2401 Washington Road, Canonsburg.
The $3 Million Snow Bank is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. The Sheetz store will be receiving a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.