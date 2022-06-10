Penn Highlands Mon Valley President Louis J. Panza Jr. will retire later this year, ending a 38-year career there, during which time he helped transform both the hospital and health care in the region.
Panza’s decision was announced Tuesday by Penn Highlands Healthcare.
“This is a bittersweet announcement,” said Jeff Kotula, chairman of the Penn Highlands Mon Valley Board of Directors. “Lou Panza has been one of the longest-serving presidents of a Western Pennsylvania health system. He’s led our system through significant growth, has been very active in the communities we serve and motivates our staff. We wish him well in his retirement.”
Panza intends to step down by the end of 2022. His announcement provides ample time for Penn Highlands Healthcare to name his successor, who will be recruited via a nationwide search and who will transition into the newly created role of Regional Market President – Southwestern Region.
Panza joined Monongahela Valley Hospital in 1984 as controller, and soon after accepted responsibilities as Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer. He took the helm as president and CEO in 2004. In that position, he served on the hospital’s Board of Trustees and on the Board of Directors of Mon-Vale Health Resources Inc., the hospital’s parent organization.
As president and CEO, Panza oversaw the operation of Monongahela Valley Hospital; Mon-Vale Multiphasics Inc., a supplier of durable medical equipment and operator of a full-service health and fitness center; Vale-U-Health Inc., which offers health care insurance through a Preferred Provider Organization; and Mon-Vale Non-Acute Care Services Inc., which operates a personal care community and a skilled care facility.
In 2021, when Monongahela Valley Hospital began its affiliation with Penn Highlands Healthcare, Panza remained with the hospital as its president.
Under Panza’s leadership, the hospital expanded significantly. He oversaw major initiatives such as construction of the Residence at Hilltop and the Mon Valley Care Center. In addition, he orchestrated the purchase of the Monongahela Valley Hospital HealthPlex and led a $25 million capital campaign that funded state-of-the-art operating suites and technologically advanced cancer care.
The hospital also received numerous awards for outstanding patient satisfaction and safety as well as quality in heart/stroke care, orthopedics, bariatrics, lung/COPD, diabetes and breast care.
Panza said it is the right time to step down, and that working at Penn Highlands Mon Valley for nearly four decades has been a privilege.
“I’ve given this much thoughtful consideration. I can retire with the knowledge that joining Penn Highlands Healthcare, we are positioned for the future. I have had the privilege to serve our patients and this community, as well as working with great people who I will dearly miss.”
Said Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare, “We are grateful for Lou’s leadership and untiring commitment to the health and wellness of the Mon Valley region. The entire Penn Highlands staff wishes him a relaxing and enjoyable retirement.”