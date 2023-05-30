Not since Marine Pvt. Joseph Crile’s body came back from the Dominican Republic in 1965 has his family been able to memorialize his service.
Crile was killed on May 19, 1965. He had been sent to the Dominican Republic as part of the United States’ intervention into the Caribbean nation’s civil war, known as “Operation Power Pack.”
Fourteen Marines and 13 members of the U.S. Army were killed in the conflict, which was overshadowed as America continued to ramp up its involvement in Vietnam.
Crile, who lived in Amity, was the only Washington County resident killed in the conflict.
“It’s just a story that somehow got lost,” said county Commissioner Larry Maggi, who spoke at a memorial service for Crile at the Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church cemetery in Marianna.
A large crowd came together at the church Saturday morning, including family and friends of Crile. Carol McBride, Crile’s sister, spoke about Crile and the events that led to his death.
“He was just a country boy. He liked guns. He liked cars. He liked girls. I don’t know if they were in that order,” McBride joked.
Crile enlisted in the Marines after turning 18 in 1963, and was sent to the Dominican Republic in late April 1965.
“Joey was part of that humanitarian effort to save the country from communism,” McBride said.
McBride described Crile as operating a water tanker at the time of his death, and that he “blundered” into a rebel area where he and another Marine were met with gunfire.
“Joe was killed instantly. He was stripped of his boots. The other Marine was wounded, captured and later released,” McBride said.
McBride recalled thumbing through the May 28, 1965, issue of TIME Magazine, which included an article about Operation Power Pack.
At the top of one the pages is a picture of Crile’s body, laid across the back of the truck he was driving. McBride said he was there for two days before his body was recovered.
Crile was honored at Saturday’s service with a 21-gun salute. McBride thanked Maggi and the several veterans organizations that helped organize the event.
“I’d like each of us to remember the men and women who died for us so that we could be here today, living the lives that we live,” McBride said.
