The polls opened across Pennsylvania at 7 a.m. today, and long lines are being reported at some precincts in Washington County, while other places have no wait at all.
Washington County Commissioners Larry Maggi was traveling to his polling location at the Buffalo Township Municipal Building about 8:30 a.m. and saw a line of about 200 people wrapped around the building.
“Holy cow. I’ve been coming here for years and have never seen anything like this,” Maggi said during a phone interview. “Wow, this is unbelievable. Wish I would’ve voted absentee.”
He said the elections staff will be opening the more than 50,000 mail-in ballots throughout the day and continue until the work is done. That job is being done without the commissioners since Nick Sherman tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and Diana Irey Vaughn said Monday she has symptoms, although she has tested positive. Maggi, who said he was feeling fine, will be roving the county today monitoring polling places to ensure there are no issues with the process.
“We’re doing OK. It’s a little crazy,” Maggi said.
A long line stretched out at two precincts at the South Hills Bible Church in Peters Township just as the polls opened. Lines also snaked around inside the Southpointe Hilton Garden Inn lobby in Cecil Township.
An influx of voters was also at Trinity Church on South Main Street in Washington when the polls opened, although there was no wait by 9 a.m. A Pennsylvania American Water crew was partially blocking the entrance to the church while performing work on a broken waterline below the road, causing delays into the polling place.
