Editor's note: Washington County commissioners chairman Diana Irey Vaughn has tested negative for coronavirus. A previous online version of this story incorrectly stated she tested positive.
Long lines greeted voters in Washington County early Tuesday as a flurry of people flocked to the polls, but tapered off as Election Day went along.
David Podurgiel, the Republican committeeman for North Strabane’s No. 1 precinct at the township’s fire hall on Route 19, said he takes pride each year of being the first person to vote, but he arrived at 6:01 a.m. and was 10th in line.
A woman who was first in line arrived at 5:15 a.m., he said, and the line had about 200 people in it when the polls opened at 7 a.m. Podurgiel spent the day outside the polling place and greeted voters as they enter at a steady pace, but without the long lines.
“Based on coronavirus, people are working from home and they’re flowing in,” Podurgiel said, noting voters were dressed more casually than in the past when they may be coming from work.
Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi experienced a similar early-morning rush when he arrived at his polling location at the Buffalo Township Municipal Building about 8:30 a.m. and saw a line of about 200 people wrapped around the building.
“Holy cow. I’ve been coming here for years and have never seen anything like this,” Maggi said during a phone interview. “Wow, this is unbelievable. Wish I would’ve voted absentee.”
He said the elections staff will be opening the more than 36,000 mail-in ballots throughout the day and continue until the work is done. That job is being done without the commissioners since Nick Sherman tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and Diana Irey Vaughn reported Monday she had symptoms, although she has tested negative. Maggi, who said he was feeling fine, will be roving the county today monitoring polling places to ensure there are no issues with the process.
“We’re doing OK. It’s a little crazy,” Maggi said.
A long line stretched out at two precincts at the South Hills Bible Church in Peters Township just as the polls opened, and the lobby of the Southpointe Hilton Garden Inn was packed with Cecil Township voters as they attempted to make their way to the new voting machines.
An influx of voters was also at Trinity Church on South Main Street in Washington when the polls opened, although there was no wait by 9 a.m.
