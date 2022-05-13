Firefighters inspect a logging truck that caught fire Thursday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Interstate 79 near the Meadow Lands exit in South Strabane Township. The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, and crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread to all of the lumber that the truck was hauling. The driver was able to pull the truck over to the shoulder and no one was injured, but traffic in the northbound lanes was slow in the area for some time. South Strabane firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from Chartiers and North Strabane and townships. State police are investigating what caused the incident.
