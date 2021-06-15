In commemoration of World Blood Donor Day, here is a list of locations across the regions where residents may donate blood in the next few weeks.
ALLEGHENY
South Fayette Hampton Inn, 150 Old Pond Road, Bridgeville – Noon to 6 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month
WASHINGTON
Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center, 240 Wellness Way, Washington – 12:30 to 6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month
National Rubber Corp, 367 Morganza Road, Canonsburg – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24
Crazy Horse Coffee in Park Place Plaze, 900 Wildflower Circle – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25
Center Presbyterian Church, 255 Center Church Road, McMurray – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26
Wrights United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia – noon to 5 p.m. June 30
GREENE
First United Methodist Church, 112 North Richhill St., Waynesburg – 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 10
FAYETTE
Belle Vernon Rotary Club Blood Drive at the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Liberty St., Perryopolis – 2 to 7 p.m. June 17
Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22