Temps were neawrly in the 90s, and after Memorial Day parades, locals beat the heat in area pools Monday, the unofficial first day of summer.
Memorial Day parades in Canonsburg and Monongahela kicked off around 9 a.m., followed by services at local cemeteries. In the valley, Monongahela’s Main Street was crowded and festive, dressed in memorial banners and American flags.
The parade, led by the Mon Valley Color Guard, began at Fourth Street. Upbeat music from the Ringgold High School marching band filled the downtown.
“My grandfather was a prisoner of war in World War II. He marched the Death March (across Germany),” said Tricia Caputo-Lerda, of Carroll Township, who attended the parade with her son Frasier and family friends Angela, Chad, Brandon and Delaney Peddicord, of Fallowfield.
Caputo-Lerda does her best to show up for veterans every Memorial Day. She’s teaching her son, Frasier, to respect the military.
“I try to instill in my son (patriotism),” she said. “I try to make sure that my son knows” the sacrifice her grandfather, Thomas Kissler, and others made to keep America the land of the free.
After parades, folks cooled off in local pools. For the first time in two years, crowds packed into Washington Park Pool, and Canonsburg Town Park Pool, too, teemed with locals enjoying a dip in bright blue waters on opening weekend.
“We have so much fun,” said Helen McCartney, of Washington, while she watched her grandkids splash in the Washington Park Pool. “We have a big family. We like to find things that we all can do together.”
Brandon Majkowski, of Washington, and his three kids cooled off in Canonsburg, where folks played volleyball and basketball and took turns diving into Town Park Pool’s deep end.
“We like it here,” Majkowski said.
Judging by the forecast, Majkowski and other locals are going to like pool time more than ever all season long.