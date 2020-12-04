Editor’s note: This story is part of an occasional series in which the Observer-Reporter will highlight acts of kindness by community members throughout December.
When Canton Township resident Shelly Sargent started collecting gifts for veterans residing at the City Mission’s Crabtree Kovacicek Veterans House last month, she said she thought it would take a while to get everything on the “needs list.”
“They said their greatest need was bedding,” Sargent said. “I thought it would take me a while to get 22 comforters, but it did not. Washington County is very generous when it comes to our veterans.”
Sargent has been doing similar drives for veterans in the Southwestern Pennsylvania region for years. Her passion began a few years ago, while on a hike for veterans in the Laurel Highlands. During that experience she learned a lot from veterans, and their families, about the struggles involved with transitioning back to civilian life.
“Last year, we did a food drive for a different organization,” Sargent said. “We decided this year that we wanted to do something here in Washington County.”
Sargent requested a “needs list” from the City Mission, and shared on Facebook with friends, family and former coworkers, that she was collecting the donations.
“I was overwhelmed at the generosity that they’ve shown,” Sargent said. “I think we’ve purchased everything on their list and then some.”
Shelley Kubincanek, the City Mission’s manager of church and community engagement, said the drive brought in comforters, sheet sets, mattress pads, towels, washcloths, laundry bags, sweat clothes, socks and underwear.
“Shelly has also brought nonperishable food and turkeys, all from her friends too, and has been a fantastic advocate for the Mission, with spreading the word for our needs and how her group of contacts can help our homeless shelter during these uncertain times,” Kubincanek said of Sargent.
Sargent, a McGuffey graduate, said many of the donations of items and cash came from people in the McGuffey School District. She also received many donations from former coworkers at Washington Health Systems Hospital in Washington.
“Most of the people who donated this time have donated in the past,” she said. “It’s the same groups of people, they’re just very giving people.”
Earlier this year, Sargent took a new job as the director of heart failure services at Wheeling Hospital.
“For someone facing such a high-stress and demanding job to spend their days off coordinating such an organized donation drive, we cannot thank her enough,” Kubincanek said of Sargent. “Our community needs more people like Shelly who is looking to help others and pay it forward with lending a hand.”
Sargent gave a lot of credit to those who have donated so far and to veterans, saying “they’ve done so much for us.”
To make a donation to the City Mission, call 724-222-8530.
“There’s always somebody worse off and somebody who needs something more than I do,” Sargent said.
