Three water cleanup efforts in Washington County are among the 149 statewide that will be receiving funding through the Growing Greener Plus program that has been put in place by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
All told, $134 million is going to projects across the commonwealth, and $2.7 million is coming to the Southwest region. In addition, funding will be going to an Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) Set Aside project in Greene County and a Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act Bond Forfeiture (SMCRA) project in Fayette County.
The grant money is authorized by the DEP for watershed restoration and protection, abandoned mine reclamation and abandoned oil and gas well plugging projects.
DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a news release, “Growing Greener awardees help keep Pennsylvania clean. It is imperative that communities in Pennsylvania receive the necessary funding to reduce pollutants in area waterways.”
Three other state agencies also received funds to distribute for appropriate projects: the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for farmland preservation projects; the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for state park renovations and improvements; and the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority for water and sewer system upgrades.
The Washington County projects are the Ten Mile Creek Watershed Agricultural Best Management Practice Project, which is receiving $467,295; the North Franklin Township Streambank Stabilization project, receiving $65,000; and Log Pile Run Floodplain Restoration in Canton Township is receiving $63,100.
In Greene County, $244,240 is being earmarked for stream restoration near the onetime Maiden Mine in Dunkard Township, while the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy in Fayette County is getting almost $500,000 for an acid mine drainage remediation effort.