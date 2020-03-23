Veterinarians across Southwestern Pennsylvania are changing procedures in an effort to stay open and continue treating animals amid the coronavirus outbreak.
At Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital in North Strabane Township, office manager Debbie Maloy said the hospital has implemented several new procedures to limit direct contact between pet owners and staff.
According to the American Medical Veterinarian Association, there is no evidence at this point that pets become ill with COVID-19 or that they can spread it to people.
But it is highly contagious among humans.
“We are having as minimal contact with the pet owners as we can,” said Maloy.
Pet owners are now asked to quickly sign in and then return to the parking lot to wait for a staff member to complete the check-in process at their car.
The hospital also has increased its already strict cleaning protocol, eliminated waiting in the waiting room, and temporarily suspended elective procedures including spaying and neutering.
“And we’re recommending if you’re not feeling well, don’t bring your pet in,” said Maloy.
So far, the veterinary hospital’s hours of operation have remained the same.
Maloy noted the veterinary hospital has a shortage of sterile gloves and other personal protective equipment, a problem hospitals and medical facilities across the country are facing.
The AMVA recommends that if you are not ill with COVID-19, you can interact with your pet as normal, including walking, feeding, and playing.
Maloy advised practicing good hygiene for yourself and pets – wash hands before and after interacting with your pet, and regularly clean your pet’s food and water bowls, bedding, and toys.
Meanwhile, the Washington Area Humane Society closed the facility and services to the public and volunteers on March 13, but is still handling adoptions and accepting strays and abandoned animals from animal control.
The humane society has placed some pets in foster homes in order to open kennels and condos in case it gets a surge in strays.
The staff is using industrial-grade cleaning supplies and bathes each animal as soon as it is brought into the facility.
“Our goal is to stay open through this crisis. We’re trying to help the animals as best we can for as long as we can,” said Kelly Proudfit, executive director.
Proudfit noted the humane society is a nonprofit that relies 100% on donations and contributions to support supplies including medication.
