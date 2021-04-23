Transportation and park projects in Greene and Washington counties have been awarded grants from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
A $485,000 grant will be used to modify the Guttman Realty Co. terminal storage facility along the Monongahela River in Speers. The work is needed to allow the facility to receive wastewater from the natural gas industry.
A $221,000 grant will be used to stabilize Fishpot Road in East Bethlehem Township to help reopen a second lane for traffic after storm damage closed one lane in 2018.
A Greene County park project will receive a $67,915 grant to build a new walkway around Legion Field in Perry Township, as well as to make stormwater management measures and a new parking lot and walkway around the field.
A $75,000 grant will fund improvements to the Thayer Street Playground and Park in East Washington. The project will include updating existing playground equipment to improve public safety, as well as make improvements to the on-site stormwater collection system to prevent standing water on the playground.
A $71,276 grant will improve access to Elrama Central Park in Union Township. The improvements will include new playscapes, wheelchair-accessible swings, paved pathways and railings and landscaping for open field activities.