Betty White would have turned 100 years old on Monday.
But the iconic actress and passionate animal advocate died on Dec. 31, weeks before her milestone birthday.
Fans, though, weren’t going to miss an opportunity to honor the beloved actress on her centennial birthday, so they created a social media challenge, #BettyWhiteChallenge, asking people to donate $5 to a local animal shelter or rescue organization in Betty’s memory.
The Washington Area Humane Society and the Fayette Friends of Animals are among several nonprofit organizations who benefited from the wildly popular Betty White Challenge.
“The challenge just took off. It means a lot of us. We’ve had so many people calling the shelter asking if they could make a donation in her honor,” said Kelly Proudfit, executive director of Washington Area Humane Society. “Betty White’s advocacy for animal welfare is an inspiration to everyone, and we know the challenge will help raise more awareness for the kind treatment of all animals.”
The shelter will use the donations (which can be made on its Facebook page or website at www.washingtonpashelter.org) for medical care, spaying, neutering and vaccinations, and pet food.
By midday Monday, the Challenge raised nearly $2,614 for Washington Area Humane Society and $2,465 for FFOA on the shelters’ Facebook pages, and the shelters had received additional check and PayPal donations.
Fayette Friends of Animals shelter manager Mollie Wilcosky said she was shocked to see how quickly the challenge caught on, and that the donations will help “all of the animals who come into our care.”
That includes two female dogs the FFOA recently took in that had, between them, 15 puppies.
“Now, instead of two dogs dropped off, we have 15, so this will help with mom and babies,” said Wilcosky, noting donations also will go toward veterinarian costs, and spaying and neutering. “Thank you, Betty, for sure, and we’re appreciative to the community.”
Animal lovers had the option of donating using a link on the organization’s Facebook page, or on its website, fayettefriendsofanimals.net, and click the “donate” tab.
Roxanne Perry Haley of Brownsville often lends a hand to animal rescue organizations, including Fayette Friends of Animals.
“I feel strongly that all animals deserve a loving home. Over the years I’ve adopted several cats from FFOA, and think they do a wonderful job of placing pets in appropriate homes,” said Haley, who was delighted to take part in the challenge.
Small businesses also jumped in on the challenge.
Hilltop Packs Coffee Company, a micro coffee roaster in Waynesburg, Greene County, donated $5 from every bag of coffee sold, in the coffee shop or online at www.HilltopPacksCoffee.com, to the Humane Society of Greene County.
“We’re big animal lovers, and we thought it would appropriate, on Betty’s birthday, to do something to share our life of animals and our heart for giving,” said Bridget Vilenica, who co-owns Hilltop Packs. “And we thought there might be a lot of people who want to donate to the challenge, but might not know how to on social media.”
Pet Search of SWPA, too, got a financial boost from the challenge.
“Everybody knows how much Betty White was a major supporter for animals, and when she passed away, it shook the animal rescue world,” said Sherry Knight, CEO and animal placement coordinator for Pet Search. “We were devastated because she’s been such a spokesperson for animals all over the world. Whoever thought of this was a genius. It’s the ultimate tribute in her memory.”
The donations are coming at just the right time, as there has been an increase in the number of animals surrendered to Pet Search.
“In 2020, everybody wanted to adopt a dog because they were home,” said Knight, noting the rescue already had taken in 39 dogs and cats in the first 16 days of 2022.
Pet Search will use the money raised from the challenge for vet bills, food, and other supplies.
Bridge To Home Animal Rescue founder Tracey Crompton said the challenge “has been a blessing.”
The nonprofit based in Eighty Four will use the funds for medical expenses for elderly dogs BTHAR is trying to find homes for.
Lisa Casale Malone, of Hempfield Township, made a donation to FFOA “in memory of Betty and in honor of my love, Gabe,” the Golden retriever she adopted from the shelter in 2012.
“He is so special, but aren’t they all?” said Malone.
Betty White, undoubtedly, would have agreed. And she probably would have thought the challenge was a doggone good way to celebrate her life.