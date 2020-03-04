The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week warned communities to prepare for an outbreak of novel coronavirus, and while no cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, school districts throughout Washington, Greene and Allegheny counties are boosting up preparedness efforts as the number of confirmed cases in the United States continues to increase.
Many school districts have been sending letters home to parents to reassure them they are taking steps to maintain a safe school environment.
“Right now, we’re doing everything we can in terms of prevention,” said Dr. James Walsh, superintendent of Burgettstown Area School District.
Local school officials said they are following guidelines developed by the CDC, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and focusing their efforts on preparedness and prevention.
“We’re being as proactive as we can be,” said Dr. Michael Lucas, Trinity Area School District superintendent.
The district is stepping up its efforts to clean classrooms and purchased electrostatic backpack sprayers (a new technology in which the sprayers charge the disinfectant and cause droplets to cling to more surfaces) and hospital-grade cleaning supplies for each building. Hand sanitizer dispensers and disinfectant wipes are being provided for all classrooms.
School custodians are undergoing training to incorporate the sprayers into daily and weekly cleaning.
Lucas said the district is also monitoring attendance to determine if there are any spikes in the number of students and staff taking sick days.
Because symptoms of novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, are similar to those of the flu – fever, cough, shortness of breath – school nurses are taking classes to identify students who exhibit symptoms that could indicate a case of coronavirus and what they should do with those students.
Many school districts throughout the area are asking families who have recently visited travel-restricted countries to contact administrators to discuss required safety protocols before children return to the classroom.
Upper St. Clair School District suspended its Thai-USA Exchange, which welcomes students and teacher from Thailand for a month each spring, until 2021.
As of Tuesday, more than 92,270 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported worldwide, with 3,130 deaths. In the United States, the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 100, with nine deaths reported.
This week, a student in a Seattle-area school contracted the virus, and at least a dozen schools there have temporarily closed.
The CDC warned this week more school closures likely will occur throughout the country.
It’s a scenario local school districts are prepared for, but don’t want to have to take.
Walsh noted the complications closing schools would cause, including for parents who are unable to work from home or take off days to stay with their children.
“I look at countries that are dealing with this, like Japan closing down schools for a month, and I honestly don’t know how it would play out,” said Walsh.
Trinity’s Lucas said the school district has contingency plans for students and staff to hold classes in other buildings, and would provide students with Chromebooks for distance learning.
“But distance learning is a last resort. We want kids here,” said Lucas.
School districts also are providing parents with information about the virus and preventative strategies: frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and avoid close contact with sick people.
Walsh reassured parents that school districts are taking the virus seriously and working to keep students and staff safe.
“We’ve increased our vigilance regarding cleaning buildings. We’re paying attention to the recommendations of the CDC and the Department of Education,” said Walsh. “If you’re sick, stay home.”