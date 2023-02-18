Almost 16% of children in Southwestern Pennsylvania go to bed worried about their next meal.
But local school districts and community sponsors are working to combat food insecurity.
This month, four school districts in Washington, Greene, and Fayette County, and one organization, Strive for a Better Tomorrow, were accorded Child Hunger Hero awards by Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Trinity Area School District and Strive For a Better Tomorrow received gold awards. Carmichaels Area School District received a silver award, while Southmoreland and Central Greene school districts were granted bronze awards.
The Child Hunger Hero Award highlights the work of both schools and community sponsors who go above and beyond to bring meals to kids.
“In a year when there were regular staff shortages and food supply chain challenges, our Child Hunger Heroes were creative, persistent and diligent. They showed up to ensure kids in our region had enough healthy food to eat. We are so grateful for them, and we know their investment in kids has strengthened the future of our region for years to come,” said Karen Dreyer, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Director of Child Nutrition Programs.
This year’s Child Hunger Hero award winners were evaluated on the awardees’ involvement in programs including school meals, summer food, after-school meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry programs.
Dreyer said many of the child hunger heroes have overcome severe challenges, including staff shortages, food supply issues, and the end of universal free lunches at school.
“This dedication to making sure kids get food is critical to the health and wellness of our community,” the food bank said in a press release.
The food bank noted school meals can lead to better attendance, test scores and classroom behavior.
Statistics also show summer programs, like those often paired with the Summer Food Service Program, can help minimize or prevent summer learning loss, and summer meals can help combat childhood obesity and summer weight gain.
In all, 37 school districts and organizations in 11 counties received the award.
