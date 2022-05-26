Local school districts are responding with messages of grief and horror after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead.
Superintendents on Wednesday worked to reassure parents that their schools are safe, while letting them know that supports are available for students who need them.
The shooting was one of the deadliest to occur at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., almost a decade ago.
Fred Morecraft, superintendent of Carmichaels Area School District, wrote to parents and staff, “Today, as I type these words, my heart is heavy for the loss of 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas. Right now, educational leaders across the nation are searching for the words to comfort their staff, and explain the unexplainable ... The fact that this kind of evil lives in our world frightens me to the core, and tragic events like the one yesterday makes me want to reevaluate our schools so that I can stop an event like that from happening here.”
Morecraft expressed confidence in school safety plans, school resource officers, and local police personnel.
He continued, “As scary as these evil people are, we must be the change that is needed within our own little community. This will take small movements to make a lasting effect. I know the leaders in our neighboring districts are honorable men and women, and they are having these same conversations that will have a lasting impact on our county. If we can all be the good in the world, then we have a chance to outlast evil intentions. Be the GOOD... Be the DIFFERENCE!”
Bentworth Superintendent Scott Martin explained measures being taken in schools and reacted to the shooting in a letter.
He said, “There are no words that can describe the events that unfolded yesterday in Uvalde, Texas. Our hearts and prayers go out to not only the families, friends, staff and response teams but to all that have ever had to endure the loss of a loved one, tragic or otherwise. This is a time when the Uvalde community needs to be supported not by ‘hands’ but by ‘hearts.’ The coming days will undoubtedly bring attention to the Uvalde community that they prayed to never receive. Schools across the nation will reflect on internal and external safety procedures and parents will look at their schools differently.
“I want to share that the strength and safety of the Bentworth School District is not defined by the locks on the exterior and interior doors, buzzer system to enter buildings, cameras in and outside of the buildings, police officer in the building, orderly movement of children within the buildings, communication between the rooms and office, yearly crisis professional development of staff, etc.
Rather, the strength and safety of the Bentworth School District is defined by the relationships and connections the staff have with ALL of OUR/YOUR children. THIS is the most important step for any school district.”
George Lammay, superintendent of Washington School District, also reached out to the school district community.
“Parents and families may wonder about our own practices regarding safety in our schools at a time like this. Our school buildings daily function with all outside doors locked. Visitors are screened prior to entry to the school building through a secured locking door system. Our school police officers are on duty daily and active in reviewing our security measures. The safety of our students and staff is the highest priority,” Lammay wrote. “The greatest deterrent to violence in schools or communities is a sense of community developing strong relationships. If students or adults become aware of a threat, calling authorities is imperative. Communication is vital when safety is concerned.”
Dr. Kevin Monaghan, superintendent of Central Greene School District, said safety is the school district’s top priority, and noted administrators, staff, and the school resource officer work to ensure safe and secure learning environments.
He provided resources from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and the National Association of School Psychologists for families following the tragedy. Visit www.chp.edu and www.nasponline.org/.
Additionally, Monaghan wrote to parents and staff:
“We are heartbroken by the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. This senseless tragedy has deeply affected all of us – students, staff, educators, parents, guardians, and community members.”
He continued, “Together, we must be vigilant when it comes to ensuring the safety of our children, staff and visitors to our campuses. This means that everyone must do their part. If you see something, say something.”
Pittsburgh Public Schools operated on modified lockdown on Wednesday, citing the Texas mass shooting.
The shooting at Robb Elementary School marks the 27th school shooting in 2022, according to Education Week. It is the 119th school shooting since 2018, when Education Week began tracking them.
National Education Association President Becky Pringle issued a statement following the shooting, expressing how schools should be a safe place for students and staff.
“We remain steadfastly committed to ending gun violence in our nation’s public schools and communities. We owe it to our students and educators to make our schools safe and welcoming places where every student can thrive,” said Pringle.
Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, also commented on Tuesday, asking for mental health supports for students.
In the 23 years since the murder of 15 students at Columbine High School in Colorado, teachers and administrators have had to put student safety at the forefront of their concerns. Security has been beefed up at virtually every school across the country. At the same time, parents and other adults in the lives of students have had to grapple with how to talk to children about these shootings.
Dr. Anthony Mannarino, chair of the AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute, said it is important for caregivers to reassure children and not be dismissive of their concerns.
“We need to listen to what they have to say and validate it,” he explained. Mannarino said that, at least for younger children, it’s important to underline that authorities investigate these incidents and are trying to take steps to assure they won’t happen again.
Mannarino also recommends limiting exposure to coverage of these events. He said the constant drumbeat of news, information and commentary can inflame rather than calm.
Younger children should be offered “repetitive reassurance,” according to Dr. Eleni Maneta, the medical director for New Directions, a school-based mental health program affiliated with Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services in Uniontown.
“Try to keep the information simple,” she said. Older children will be able to offer more nuanced thoughts, and can be reminded that school shootings remain relatively rare events.
“Children are going to look to their caregivers to make sense of it,” Maneta explained.