Several state roads were closed due to flooding, according to press release issued by the state Department of Transportation Friday morning.
In Washington County, Almond Road in Ellsworth Borough was closed between Route 917 and Chestnut Street. Little Creek Road was closed between Highland Ridge Road, in West Bethlehem Township, and Fisher Hollow Road in Amwell Township.
Little Creek Road was also closed between Ten Mile Road and Highland Ridge Road in West Bethlehem Township.
In Greene County, Sugar Run Road was closed at its intersection with Porter Street in Franklin Township.
PennDOT said the roads will reopen when it is safe to do so, and that closures can be tracked at 511PA.com.