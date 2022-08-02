A restaurant incubator in downtown Washington and classes to teach basic cooking skills to consumers with disabilities are among projects to be included in the Senate Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations bills.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey advanced $17.5 million in federal funding to be used to support economic development, infrastructure and education. Casey advocated for 17 projects around Southwestern Pennsylvania to be included in the appropriations subcommittee bills.
The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee released the subcommittee bills Friday. The bills have to be passed in the Senate and then will enter a period of review with appropriations bills from the House of Representatives. Once both the Senate and House agree to legislative text, they will be sent to the president for his signature and enactment into law.
The projects include $500,000 to the city of Washington’s Citywide Development Corporation. Funds will be used to establish a shared-use commercial kitchen and restaurant incubator in downtown Washington.
The incubator space will help emerging food-based businesses overcome expensive equipment and start-up costs and provide industry-specific business development, operations and marketing education.
“We are looking to bring a kitchen space to Washington to help with incubation businesses and to support workforce development in the area,” explained Christy Bean Rowing, executive director of the Citywide Development Corporation. “It’s very exciting. I caution us all. It’s not done until it’s done. We are thrilled to be on the list. We’ll keep our fingers crossed through the budget appropriations process. We very much appreciate the support from Sen. Casey’s office. It’s a big win for Washington.”
Rowing said the project remains in the exploratory phase and fundraising efforts will continue. She said there are two locations being considered.
“There is such an entrepreneurial spirit (in Washington),” Rowing said. “As we watch people transition to new careers or new interests, I love all of the idea generations and the family-owned business spirit that thrives in Washington. We think something like this will help to foster skills and make them more viable for when businesses are ready to go to the street.”
There is $110,000 earmarked toward Transitional Paths to Independent Living (TRPIL). The funding will be used to offer classes teaching basic cooking skills, recipes, meal planning and grocery shopping to consumers with disabilities and personal care attendants.
“We’re renovating a new community center and in that space will be a new consumer, personal care attendant training kitchen,” explained Joann Naser, TRPIL chief development officer, of the facility on 42 W. Maiden St. in Washington. “Consumers will be coming in to learn safe cooking skills and learning about recipes, planning meals and how to economically grocery shop.”
Shona Eakin, TRPIL’s chief executive officer, said teaching such classes will serve an important function for the agency’s consumers.
“Oftentimes, when you use attendant care, cooking a meal is difficult or sacrificed because of your skill level or the skill level of the people who are assisting you,” she said. “We want to make sure both the consumer and the direct care worker feel confident because having nutritious meals leads to a healthier lifestyle.”
Other projects of local interest to be included are:
- $500,000 to the Lower Ten Mile Joint Sewer Authority to replace an outdated sewer system in Jefferson (Greene County).
- $500,000 to the Albert Gallatin Municipal Authority to expand the water distribution system in Gans, Springhill Township (Fayette County)
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania in Fayette County for a portion of the $1.5 million to launch Teen Outreach programs.
