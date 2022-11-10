20221109_loc_midterm-election-day-3

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Stacks of mail-in ballots, organized neatly by precinct, were spread throughout a large office at the Washington County Election Office Tuesday, where workers processed the nearly 20,000 votes mailed in or dropped off ahead of Election Day.

 Katherine Mansfield

Republican state representatives in Southwestern Pennsylvania are waking up today to the reality that they will be in the minority for the next two years as Democrats are on their way to winning the state House in what was unthinkable before Election Day.

Several close legislative races in the eastern part of Pennsylvania are trending blue, which would catapult Democrats to a slim majority in the state House for the first time in 16 years, while Republicans will retain control in the Senate.

