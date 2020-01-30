As tax season approaches, local police warn that scammers impersonating officials with the Internal Revenue Service are likely to start calling.
Though Chartiers Township Police Chief James Horvath says his department has not received any reports yet, he expects they will begin soon.
“We start getting them right around now,” Horvath said, adding that they will last until after the April 15 filing deadline.
These scams usually involve phone calls from individuals who demand payment in the form of a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer, according to the IRS website.
They may also threaten arrest by local law enforcement. In some cases, the IRS says scammers may even visit a victim’s home or business claiming to be an IRS employee.
The IRS website notes that there are circumstances in which the IRS may call or physically come to a home or business. However, it would only be after several notices have been sent in the mail, which is how the IRS mainly communicates with taxpayers.
Horvath said he once received one of the scam phone calls.
“They called me at home and said we had some transactions, and it wasn’t reported to the IRS,” Horvath said. He immediately recognized the call as a scam.
“Hopefully a lot of people who are getting these know it’s a scam,” Horvath said.
Scammers are also finding other ways to target people.
FedEx recently warned that scammers are sending emails and text messages disguised as official messages from the company. On its website, FedEx says millions of these messages are sent daily.
A scam text message will typically include a fake tracking number for a package and a link. The link will lead to a website that will ask for personal information, which can then be used to defraud the victim.
FedEx says it does not send unsolicited messages asking for payment or personal information.
Horvath said he has not heard any reports of this particular scam, but is expecting the scam will make its way to Chartiers Township.
“Sooner or later, they’ll get around to it,” Horvath said.
Horvath’s advice for anyone who receives a call from an apparent IRS employee, or an unusual text message from FedEx is to report it to police.
“Just ignore it,” Horvath said. “We’re here every day. Call us. It doesn’t hurt to check.”