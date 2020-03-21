In a press release outlining Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for nonlife-sustaining businesses to close, the governor’s office noted that local officials would enforce those closures.
Seeing it in the release was the first Canonsburg police Chief Alex Coghill was made aware his department would have that responsibility.
“Nobody quite knows what that means yet. Our solicitor is looking into whether we have to take an enforcement action, and how that’s done,” Coghill said.
Wolf ordered that the businesses close at 8 p.m. Thursday in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Non-life-sustaining” businesses include specialty food stores, barbershops, beauty and nail salons and gyms. Enforcement against businesses that do not close was to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
In addition to local authorities, the release notes that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, and state police will also enforce closures.
State police Trooper Forrest Allison, the public information officer for Troop B, said Friday afternoon the specifics of enforcement were still being worked out in Harrisburg.
“Our first priority is safety and preservation of peace ... That’s how our approach is until we get specific guidance,” Allison said. “Whatever comes under the governor’s direction is what we’re going to do.”
On Friday, Coghill said he was “still kind of wrapping my head around it,” and was unsure what section of Pennsylvania law would be cited when enforcing the shutdown order.
“Until we have an opinion, we will just document any violations we find,” Coghill said.
Chartiers Township police Chief James Horvath is taking a similar approach. He said they are still waiting for clarification on what is required of local police.
“I had an officer go out and just check some of our businesses to see if they’re open,” Horvath said.
According to Horvath, there were not any businesses in Chartiers Township that were in violation of the order as of Thursday night.
“Everyone heeded the governor’s order, and we’re pretty happy about that. We understand it’s a burden,” Horvath said.
