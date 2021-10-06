Four entities that serve residents of Fayette, Greene or Washington counties received grant funding through the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to help those struggling with substance use disorder.
“Two key components of an individual’s sustained recovery are access to recovery support services and steady, reliable employment. These grantees will provide services and supports to give individuals the tools necessary to empower their sustained recovery,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said in a Tuesday release.
Grantees will receive funding to provide employment support services, expand or enhance recovery support and provide services to pregnant or postpartum women recovering from addiction.
Local recipients were: Life’s Work of Western Pennsylvania in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties – $387,500; Sage’s Army in Fayette County – $700,000; Allegheny Health Network in Fayette County – $583,153; and Center for Community Resources Inc. in Washington County – $296,092.