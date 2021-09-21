Local elected officials will be at Thomas Campbell Apartments this weekend to recognize its 50th anniversary.
A celebration marking the anniversary at the apartment complex, located at 850 Beech St., will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Washington County Common Pleas Judge Traci McDonald-Kemp will be the main speaker at the event.
“She’s going to be talking about the importance of nonprofit groups,” said Arthur Keys, president of the board of directors for Thomas Campbell Apartments.
Kemp also used to serve on the board of directors, according to Keys.
Thomas Campbell Apartments offers low-income housing for senior citizens. The complex was built in 1971 with a loan from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Keys said.
The apartments are named for Thomas Campbell, an Irish immigrant who settled in Washington in the early 19th century and founded the Disciples of Christ. The Disciples of Christ are now known as the Christian Church, and the organization continues to sponsor Thomas Campbell Apartments, Keys said.
The 50th anniversary celebration will take place under a large tent on the property. There will be a luncheon and music from the Washington Jazz Society.
In addition to McDonald-Kemp, county Commissioners Diana Irey Vaughan and Larry Maggi, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, and South Strabane Township Supervisor Bracken Burns will also speak.
Keys said that while the event is a celebration of the past 50 years, the focus will be on the future.
“I think that’s probably the most significant thing,” Keys said. “We’re looking forward. We’re not looking back.”
The Disciples of Christ Regional Minister, the Rev. Thaddaeus Allen, will be at the event to speak specifically about future development at Thomas Campbell Apartments.
Keys said they have five acres of land on which to develop.
“We’ve done a very good job of keeping the facilities up to date. We’ve got a very good property manager and a very strong board. Right now, it’s a very good combination,” Keys said.