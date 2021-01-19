Newly elected officers and executive board members of the Washington chapter of the NAACP were sworn in on Sunday evening, during the civil rights organization’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Andrew Goudy was reelected as president of the local chapter, which is based on Highland Avenue in Washington. David Gatling is the first vice president; Phyllis Waller, second vice president; Robert Griffin, third vice president; Ardella Bryant, secretary; and Lynnelle Goins, treasurer.
The 12-member executive committee is made up of: LaVette Archie, Emanual Archie, the Rev. Eugene Beard, the Rev. Henry Billingsley, Bracken Burns, Helen Dates, Lisa DePaoli, Robert East, Ada Gay Griffin, Clara Harper, Carla Ivery and Kenneth Yonek.
The NAACP, an acronym for National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, was founded in 1909 in response to violence against Black people.