Today is Valentine’s Day, a day for lovers.
Feb. 14 is also Library Lovers Day, a day to honor libraries and book lovers across the country. In fact, February has been dubbed National Library Lovers Month.
At Citizens Library in Washington, hearts bearing messages from patrons saying why they love their library adorn the library. Today’s story time at the library will feature a Valentine’s Day theme.
While not all libraries have tributes to celebrate Library Lovers Day, all offer much to be loved, including myriad programs for children and adults alike, such as “Play and Learn,” a six-week session for toddlers that recently attracted about 40 families to Citizens Library.
Another fun program for kids can be found at Frank Sarris Library in Canonsburg. “Wiggle and Giggle,” says director Peggy Tseng, is the library’s most attended class.
“Wiggle and Giggle is a movement class,” she said. “You don’t sit down. There’s music going on, you sing along, you follow your librarian, and she will guide you to do all sorts of cool things and fun things. The children love it and so do the parents.”
Sticking with the theme of romance, some libraries are offering “Blind Date with a Book.”
“We wrap books in brown paper,” explained Christine McIntosh, Bethel Park public library director. “You choose one and you don’t know the identity of your ‘date’ until you unwrap it.”
Many libraries are taking advantage of technology, which have helped to increase the popularity of the libraries. These include offering Gale Courses, which are interactive, instructive online courses.
“They’re available in Washington, Greene and Fayette (counties),” said Christy Fusco, director of the Uniontown Public Library. “The topics they cover are incredible. They meet virtually. It’s a really great resource for us to bring to you.”
Diane Ambrose, Citizens director, said the library will be digitizing items such as its Italian Heritage Collection and oral history of African Americans for the Access Pennsylvania database.
“These are priceless collections of oral history and written histories,” she said. “It’s exciting because people from all over the state can look to see what different kind of heritage collections different libraries have.”
There are programs at some libraries that offer valuable help, such as “Shine” at Mt. Lebanon, a mental health and wellness program for all ages. Plus, that library recently started a monthly podcast called “Shelf Motivated.”
“It’s just a few of our librarians just talking about books and reading,” said Robyn Vittek, Mt. Lebanon director.
Another step taken that seems to be bringing people back to libraries was the elimination of fines and late fees, which occurred at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just the right thing to do so people will no longer afraid to come to the library and check out anything,” Tseng said.
“It speaks to equity and inclusion and making sure that people who don’t have enough to pay fines don’t have to,” Ambrose noted.
What has been implemented is an automatic renewal program. Items are checked out for two weeks and if after that time no one else wants it, the item can be kept for two more weeks, for up to six weeks total.
It does appear people still love their libraries.
Words Rated website said libraries are now more popular than ever due to that strong shift to digital services.
Kathy Pienkowski, operations manager at Citizens, said she has created more than 6,300 library cards since the beginning of this year.
“Libraries are very essential,” said Mary Oler, director of the Charleroi Public Library. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how many people come through our doors each day. When you look at the library, you have to look at more than the bricks and mortar and the books and look at the services they offer as well.”
“We are the great equalizer,” McIntosh said. “Everyone’s welcome here without the expectation of spending money. You can just come and sit all day if you want.”
