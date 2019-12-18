Washington County's lawmakers have sent a letter to the United States Embassy in Thailand in support of the Hanover Township fire chief who has been detained there for nearly a month.
Michael Morra was arrested at the Bangkok Airport on Nov. 23 for alleged possession of contraband after airport security claimed to have found a single bullet in his checked luggage.
State Rep. Joshua Kail, who represents Hanover Township as part of the 15th Legislative District, asked his colleagues to sign the letter in support of Morra.
According to the Dec. 16 letter, Morra has a trial scheduled for February, and the earliest he could return home is Feb. 11.
The letter points to Morra's more than 30 years of service to his local fire department as an example of his dedication to his community.
"Mr. Morra deserves the right to a fair and expeditious trial," the letter reads. "We, the Washington County members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, encourage you to treat this case with care and request that it receive your full and fair consideration."
In an emailed statement, Kail reiterated what he had written in the letter.
"We will continue to advocate for his quick and safe return," Kail said.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help his family cover legal expenses and has raised more than $30,000. Dan Stultz, a co-worker of Morra’s, set up the fundraiser. He did not respond to a request for comment.
Stultz wrote in the GoFundMe description that Morra was placed in a Bangkok prison and made to live in poor conditions. His bail was raised from $3,000 to $12,000, and he was forced to sign documents that he could not read, according to the website.
Morra’s bail since has been paid, and he is staying in a hotel in Bangkok, awaiting adjudication of his case. His employer, General Electric, is picking up his hotel bill, according to GoFundMe. Morra was in Thailand working on the country’s electrical infrastructure.
In a phone interview, Dominic Morra, Michael Morra's son, extended his family's appreciation for the outpouring of support.
"We've even gotten donations from people we've never met or had no real ties to," Dominic Morra said.
Dominic Morra responds to fire calls with his father, and serves as the Hanover Fire Department's vice president. He said his father is "overall well" while waiting for his case to move forward.
"He's abiding by their instructions, and being as law-abiding to the Thai officials as an American can be," Dominic Morra said.
On Monday, Dominic Morra posted on the GoFundMe, saying his father is "safe and as comfortable as possible."
"We are working through the legal proceeding with our attorney, which is a time-consuming process. We have been in contact with local, state, and federal government officials who have given us their undivided support and attention on the subject," Dominic Morra wrote.
Dominic Morra said he would continue to provide updates on the GoFundMe page.
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler also penned a letter of support on Morra's behalf to the embassy in Thailand.
“I have been working closely on Chief Michael Morra’s situation, and my office has been in regular contact with his immediate family. I expressed Chief Morra’s good character and his service to our community to the United States Embassy in Thailand and requested a fair and expeditious trial," Reschenthaler said in an emailed statement. "In addition, I coordinated support from state lawmakers in Washington County so we can work together to bring Mr. Morra home to Southwestern Pennsylvania soon.”
In an emailed statement, a G.E. spokesperson said, “We are aware of the situation with Mr. Morra and are in contact with the Morra family. G.E. assisted with securing Mr. Morra’s release on Nov. 28, and we remain actively engaged with the appropriate authorities in Thailand and the U.S.”
The State Department is also involved and issued this statement: “We are aware of the detention and subsequent release on bail of U.S. citizen Michael Morra in Thailand on charges of possession of a bullet without permission. We take very seriously our top priority of assisting U.S. citizens abroad, and are providing all appropriate consular services. U.S. embassy officials remain in close contact with Mr. Morra and are continuing to monitor Mr. Morra’s case.”
On the fundraiser page, Stultz noted the financial hardship the family faces because of the situation, and of Morra’s service to his community.
“We can’t solve all the problems, but we can give the family one less thing to worry about,” he wrote.
Those interested in donating can do so by visiting gofundme.com/f/helping-chief-michael-while-detained-in-thailand.