The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) approved grants for four local police departments as part of the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program.
Created by lawmakers in the state budget approved in July, the program provides funding for different projects or purchases to enhance public safety, such as communications system upgrades, body-worn or in-car cameras, recruitment and retention, training, surveillance cameras or automated license plate readers.
