Area hospitals are preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.
Allegheny Health Network, which includes Canonsburg Hospital, is planning to store both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and will begin administering the vaccine to front-line workers as soon as it receives doses.
“We’re excited about the fact we’re going to receive a vaccine,” said Laura Mark, vice president of Pharmacy at AHN.
But she urged people to continue to follow CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, including wearing face masks, social distancing and washing hands, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations reach record levels across Southwestern Pennsylvania and the state.
“Don’t let up on those. We’re so close to a vaccine, it’s important to not let up now,” she said.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine recently cautioned it could “take a significant amount of time to immunize everyone in Pennsylvania.”
“I anticipate we’ll be wearing masks in 2021 – well into maybe the end of 2021,” Levine said.
Levine noted when the vaccines are available, there may be a limited supply, “which means that not everyone will be able to get the vaccine right away.”
The state Department of Health has introduced a three-phase plan for distribution, which is expected to begin before the end of the year.
The plan prioritizes front-line medical workers and high-risk patients, including residents of long-term care facilities.
The second phase includes, among others, remaining health care workers; school administrators and support staff; people with higher-risk conditions including pregnant mothers and those with asthma and high blood pressure; people between 40 and 64 years old; and those in congregate settings, like college dorms and military barracks.
The third phase includes everyone who previously did not receive a vaccine.
AHN does not know which vaccine it will receive, or the number of doses, so it is preparing for both.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – which are awaiting FDA approval – require two shots, administered 21 or 28 days apart.
“The second shot is just as important as the first one,” said Mark.
The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at an ultra-cold temperature, 70 degrees below zero, while the Moderna vaccine has to be stored at 20 degrees below zero.
AHN has freezers to accommodate both vaccines, Mark said.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine reportedly was 95% effective in a clinical trial, and Moderna announced its vaccine was 94% effective.
Washington Health System also is making preparations to safely administer the vaccine to healthcare workers and others.
WHS has established a committee that is working on plans addressing issues including how to house and distribute the vaccines, and how to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers and the community.
At Uniontown Hospital, a team is working to coordinate and plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
“We have a team building a process we will utilize to administer a vaccine when we receive one,” Josh Krysak, director of public relations wrote in an email.
When the vaccine does become available, said Mark, “Please get it.”