A crisp salad filled with fresh, local produce simply screams summer, and the arrival of area farmers and local artisans, vendors and food trucks to parking lots and open air markets across Washington, Greene and Fayette counties signals the start of farmers market season.
Some local markets are open, while others are gearing up for the season. Find the farmers market nearest you:
Washington County
Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market
St. Patrick Church, 317 W. Pike St., Canonsburg
Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m., beginning June 7
St. Patrick’s Church parking lot comes to life when crowds gather to purchase produce from local farms, browse home goods and crafts from area vendors like Cattle Dog Candle Co. and enjoy dinner from food trucks. This year, the Canonsburg Farmers Market is working with Chik-Fil-A, which will serve up those waffle fries folks love on select Tuesdays.
Learn more about Canonsburg’s Farmers Market online at https://www.canonsburgboro.com/community/page/greater-canonsburg-chamber-commerce-farmers-market-1.
Main Street Farmers Market
139 S. Main St., Washington
Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m., beginning May 19
Beneath the large, green awning downtown, local produce, meat and eggs, handmade pies and freshly brewed coffee, and crafts and art by local vendors wait for shoppers to scoop up. The Main Street Market in Washington welcomes back full-time vendors Popcorn Willy, Bro Chachos Salsa and Liberty House Farmory, and attendees will delight in the live entertainment and generally good time weekly, rain or shine.
For more on the market, visit http://msfm.org/.
McDonald Trail Station Farm Market
Intersection of Panhandle Trail and South McDonald Street, McDonald
Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning July 9
The McDonald Trail Station offers area residents and Pan Handle Trail adventurers alike the opportunity to buy local on Saturdays through the end of summer. Sponsored by the McDonald Area Redevelopment Association, the weekly Farm Market boasts a variety of area vendors selling fresh produce and other goods, crafters and, some weekends, music. While enjoying live music (on some weekends) or a bite to eat, drink in the area’s rich history inside the trail station, which serves as McDonald’s history center.
To learn more, visit https://www.mcdonaldtrailstation.com/.
Monongahela Farmer’s Market
Chess Park, Monongahela
Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., beginning June 10
Chess Park will be packed with vendors every Friday beginning June 10 through the end of September. From 3 to 6 p.m., visitors are invited to browse local farmers offerings – including herbs, breads, and mushrooms – and local artists’ crafts and works. Grab dinner from a food truck, enjoy the sweet sounds of live music (which starts at 4 p.m.) and take home fresh produce to enjoy over the weekend. Chairperson Michelle DeHosse said the market is still accepting vendor applications, and encourages folks to save the date for June 17, when the park will host a children’s day complete with a magician certain to wow kids and adults alike.
For more information, visit https://marc15063.com/monongahela-farmers-market/.
Original Farmers Market
151 Parks Road, Cuddy
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The cash-only, open-air market situated between Cecil and Bridgeville has a little something for everyone. When the selling bell rings at promptly 5:30 p.m., Bayer and Simmons farms, along with other area farms, begin bagging fresh produce for customers. Stop by the Coyne Family Farm stand for fresh beef, chicken and pork, grab local honey from Castello Apiaries and replenish your maple syrup supply with Rustic Rock Maple Farm. Finleyville’s Micro Mushroom Market will be on site this year, and shoppers can browse while snacking on gluten-free desserts from The Bluehouse Bakery or kettle corn by Bates & Hayes Concessions.
For more on the Original Farmers Market, visit https://theoriginalfarmersmarket.net/.
Peters Township Farmers Market
St. David’s Episcopal Church, 905 E. McMurray Road, Venetia
Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., beginning June 1
The Peters Township Farmers Market offers a mid-week pick-me-up with produce from Jodikino’s Family and Simmons farms, tasty treats from The Pie Place and Sweets Without Wheat, and LaVigneta Winery, to take the edge off. Food trucks, like Cousins Maine Lobster, make this farmers market an easy dinner date (for families, too!) and Fox In A Box Art Studio provides entertainment for all ages. Be sure to stop by The Olive Tap and Goose Run Farms tables before heading home with an arrangement by Kindred Flower Farm.
To learn more, visit http://peterstownshipfarmersmarket.org/index.html.
Greene County
Waynesburg Farmer’s Market
Between the Courthouse and Tourism Office on South Washington Street, Waynesburg
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning May 18
Spend the afternoon stocking up on local produce from Collins Family Produce and Harden Family Farm, indulging your sweet tooth with goodies from Willow Tree Farms and enjoying lunch from What’s Smokin’ BBQ. Plum Run Winery has everything you need for a relaxing summer weekend and local craft vendors will also be on-site weekly through October.
For more information on the Waynesburg Farmer’s Market, visit https://fm5.a93.myftpupload.com/annual-farmers-market/.