Editor's note: We'll be updating this story throughout the day with our reporters' photos and observations from the protest.
The community is gathering for the second time in two weeks to hold a peaceful rally to protest racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25.
Prayer, speakers and a march are planned.
Peaceful protest in Washington underway pic.twitter.com/QpsDTZ5pEB— Karen Mansfield (@karen_mansfield) June 6, 2020
About 150 people are already at the peaceful protest being held in downtown Washington. Prayer, speakers and a march are planned. pic.twitter.com/u3yGxtrdF7— Karen Mansfield (@karen_mansfield) June 6, 2020
People are trickling in here at the black lives matter rally in Little Washington PA and this Vietnam War Veteran makes a bold statement pic.twitter.com/IS5pzckTVF— Scott Beveridge (@S_Beveridge) June 6, 2020
Speakers encouraging black Americans to turn out to vote. pic.twitter.com/EkACVtVKvH— Karen Mansfield (@karen_mansfield) June 6, 2020
Crowd kneeling for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/oq7eYb0PdI— Karen Mansfield (@karen_mansfield) June 6, 2020
This is a powerful message here at the black lives matter rally in Washington PA pic.twitter.com/yBRDjIQCcR— Scott Beveridge (@S_Beveridge) June 6, 2020
Crowd continues to kneel for 8 minutes 46 seconds. Complete silence. pic.twitter.com/6ff5TwnWoc— Karen Mansfield (@karen_mansfield) June 6, 2020
Protesters marching, chanting for justice pic.twitter.com/wMzcqQoEot— Karen Mansfield (@karen_mansfield) June 6, 2020
Protesters march through Washington chanting black lives matter, hands up don’t shoot, and no justice no peace. pic.twitter.com/1FqSylkUVv— Karen Mansfield (@karen_mansfield) June 6, 2020
March continues on Main Street in Washington pic.twitter.com/o4ymSXiYY4— Karen Mansfield (@karen_mansfield) June 6, 2020
A few white guys with assault rifles just showed up at the black lives matter rally in Washington PA. pic.twitter.com/UtPAWZ6717— Scott Beveridge (@S_Beveridge) June 6, 2020
A local business owner marched in support of the protest but faced some pushback for carrying a weapon. pic.twitter.com/CbjohwIdwY— Karen Mansfield (@karen_mansfield) June 6, 2020
Encouraging peace and urging black Americans to vote. pic.twitter.com/V0tScJEwyA— Karen Mansfield (@karen_mansfield) June 6, 2020
