As numbers concerning COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the requirement to wear face coverings and masks is being somewhat relaxed by area colleges.
California University of Pennsylvania, as well as its sister campuses of Clarion and Edinboro, no longer require the use of masks inside campus buildings as of March 2.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have followed the guidelines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” read a statement from Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, interim president, California University of Pennsylvania. “The latest CDC recommendation advises that indoor masking is only necessary in areas experiencing high-risk levels of COVID-19. Based on the latest CDC guidelines and latest data, Washington, Clarion, Venango and Erie counties are not in the high-risk categories.”
Effective Feb. 25, the CDC relaxed the requirements for indoor mask-wearing in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 community level.
There are a few exceptions at California and its sister schools.
Masks still must be worn when visiting health and counseling centers, when visiting on-campus COVID-19 testing areas and while riding on university or public transportation.
Also, students involved in educational experiences outside of campus must abide by guidelines of each facility and student athletes will continue to follow athletic department, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and NCAA guidelines.
Washington & Jefferson relaxed many of its mask requirements as of Feb. 25.
The college has a mask-optional policy in effect for public indoor settings with a few exceptions.
Masking is still required in all academic buildings, including the library.
It also may be required during appointments in non-academic buildings at the discretion of the person or group holding the meeting or at a campus event at the discretion of those in charge of the event.
“We are maintaining the masking policy in the academic buildings because classes are required and this is for those students who may be immunocompromised,” said Erin Jones, director of communication and marketing at W&J. “We’re still doing everything that we can to ensure the safety of our students.”
Masks are not required in buildings such as the gymnasium or cafeterias.
W&J students are asked to carry a mask in case they would encounter a situation where one is required.
Waynesburg University students were on spring break this past week. The school will engage in an assessment period to gather information from outside sources as well as conduct an internal review.
“Pending the success of this assessment period, masks will become optional for everyone across campus, both indoors and outdoors on March 12,” said Ashley Wise, director of university relations. “However, we will encourage everyone to respect each other’s decisions regarding masking and social distancing choices moving forward. As we have done all along, masks will continue to be available to the entire campus.”
At Penn State Fayette, the Eberly Campus, the school continues to follow the guidance from Penn State University, where officials are reviewing the latest CDC guidelines released Feb. 25, said Shannon Sankey, social media strategist at the Fayette campus.
“The university’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center is taking the CDC’s new guidance under advisement as part of its ongoing process of evaluating the latest data and current conditions as it works to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 across all of Penn State’s locations,” Sankey said.
Officials from each of the schools said they will continue to monitor the CDC guidelines, as well as the safety conditions in the counties and cities in which their schools lie.