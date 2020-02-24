College enrollment numbers across the nation are slipping, but Pennsylvania has experienced an especially steep decline.
And local colleges and universities are feeling the pinch.
According to a recent report from the nonprofit organization National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, Pennsylvania is among the five states experiencing the largest decline in enrollment.
“We all are facing the same unfavorable (demographic) trends,” said Dr. John C. Knapp, president of Washington & Jefferson College. “But we are facing the challenges that come with that, and we are making sure to be the very best we can be in everything we do. It causes all of us to raise our game, to make sure what we’re offering and how we’re offering it is the best it can be. It brings out the best in all of us. We have to offer something relevant and different.”
Local administrators cite several reasons for declining enrollment; among them, a declining birth rate resulting in fewer high school-aged children compared with a decade ago; the cost of college tuition; and an increase in the number of students going to trade schools.
As a result, the state’s public and private colleges and universities are competing to attract students.
For the first time in a decade, unduplicated enrollment – meaning students who were not counted more than once for applying to multiple schools – dropped below 18 million nationally.
Enrollment at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities has fallen by 20% since peaking at 119,153 in 2010.
California University of Pennsylvania saw a 6.4% drop in enrollment this year. Total enrollment is 6,842 this year, down from 7,854 in 2015.
But, said Cal. U spokesperson Christine Kindle, the university remains committed to adapting and providing a quality education to students.
“We are maintaining our academic standards,” said Kindle. “We have not loosened admission standards. In fact, incoming classes over the past several years have been academically stronger, with higher average high school GPAs and standardized test scores.”
Cal. U has added academic programs in high-demand fields, including veterinary technology and molecular biology and specialized MBA programs in areas including business analytics and health-care management. The university also has added doctoral programs in exercise science, criminal justice and educational leadership.
Cal. U also has expanded its offerings of 100% online programs. The online RN-to-BSN program enables registered nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree without taking time off from work.
Waynesburg University’s undergraduate enrollment has fluctuated within 5% over the past several years, with a current total enrollment of 1,674, including 1,330 undergraduates. According to data from American Universities and Colleges, Waynesburg’s total enrollment of 2,549.
The university launched a new website and branding campaign and revised its recruitment efforts to keep enrollment figures steady.
Waynesburg has, however, experienced a decrease in enrollment in two graduate programs, MBA and education.
“Our traditional undergraduate enrollment has been fairly steady, and we’ve been doing a significant amount of work to keep it that way, but we’ve seen some declines at the graduate level,” said Dr. Shari Payne, vice president for enrollment at Waynesburg. “But that’s what you see across the region. When the economy improves, enrollment in graduate programs drops. It’s an employees’ market.”
The cost of a traditional college education is also a concern to students. Colleges and universities have taken note, and local schools provide need-based aid and grants, along with academic and athletic scholarships to offset tuition and other expenses.
Over the past three years, noted Kindle, Cal. U has awarded nearly $20 million in need-based, academic and athletic scholarships.
Waynesburg’s Payne noted Waynesburg is a Best Value School, ranked among the top 10 best deals of both private and public universities in the northern United States by U.S. News & World Report and has been named to MONEY Magazine’s Best Colleges for Your Money for four consecutive years.
“We work hard to keep our costs affordable,” said Payne. “We don’t have a climbing wall or a lazy river, but we ensure you’re getting a quality education at an affordable price.”
W&J also consistently earns top grades, making lists of best colleges and universities for academics and value in several national publications.
Enrollment at W&J reached 1,398 in 2017, but dipped to 1,259 students this year.
W&J recently completed a yearlong study and developed a new strategic plan to ensure the college provides a quality liberal arts education amid challenging demographics and greater skepticism about the value of higher education.
In the past year, the college has undertaken more than two dozen major renovation projects, including opening a state-of-the-art fitness center, renovation of three residence halls, the addition of an amphitheater and a facility for commuter students, and renovation of the dining hall.
Knapp noted that no tuition dollars were spent on the renovations.
W&J also is casting a wider net in its student recruitment. College representatives have attended hundreds of college fairs and events in 20 states from coast to coast.
“This college is a distinctive place that’s worth crossing a few state lines to get to,” said Knapp.
Local colleges and universities also are providing holistic advising, addressing the academic, social and mental health needs of students.
Said David Pidgeon, spokesman for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, “The quality of the educational experience is often connected to the kind of guidance students are receiving in all areas.”
Pidgeon also pointed out a disadvantage facing state universities: a lack of state funding. When the system was founded in 1983, state funding covered 63% of its education and general fund budgets. That number is 28% now, among the lowest in the country.
“We have to proactively address the challenges we face. Universities like California have a history of adapting. California evolved from a teachers’ school to a leading liberal arts university,” said Pidgeon. “We have a chance to co-author the next chapter in higher education.”
Knapp believes there remains a need for four-year colleges.
“We believe passionately there will always be a place for a residential, four-year undergraduate experience of the highest quality,” said Knapp. “We believe the mission that we have, to ensure our students become leaders committed to the highest level of ethical standards, is as relevant today as it was in 1781 when it was given to us by our founders.”