Variety the Children’s Charity and Intermediate Unit 1 presented several children with disabilities with adaptive bikes Thursday in Coal Center. Those receiving bikes include Ayden Stilwell of Jefferson; Olivia Sealy of Hiller, and Brynn Evans of Washington. Charles LaVallee, the CEO of Variety, said a family of four making as much as $132,500 is eligible to receive adaptive equipment for their children.
Local children receive adaptive bikes
Jon Andreassi
Staff writer
