More than 200 people participated in the Washington Walk to End Alzheimer’s held Saturday at Wild Things Park and raised more than $56,000.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 walk to be held virtually. That wasn’t the case this year. As an added bonus, the rain held off for the most part.
“The rain stopped just before the opening ceremonies,” said Lynzy Groves, manager of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, adding that the rain didn’t resume until after everything was just about packed up. “We had a great turnout. I’m shocked, in a good way, at how many people turned out.
“Obviously, it wasn’t the same as pre-COVID, but everybody seemed to be having a good time. You could tell people just wanted to be back in person. It was heartwarming to see everybody back together again.”
That sentiment was echoed by Bracken Burns, co-chair for the event.
“It was nice to be back in person after trying to do it virtually last year,” he said. “I think everybody felt good about being there.”
Something that Burns finds to be fun with the walk is the increase of dogs brought by participants.
“Somebody along the way brought their dog and wrapped it in a purple scarf,” Burns said. “There were about a dozen dogs there this year. It adds an element of fun to it.”
According to the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s website, there were 209 participants and 42 teams that took part in the Washington walk.
SP Floors for Audrey was the top fundraising team, raising more than $7,800. Sp Floors and Design Center raised money in honor of business owner Audrey Pape, who died this year from Alzheimer’s disease.
“This was their way of giving back,” Groves said.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. It is a progressive disease that starts with mild memory loss and can lead to the loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment. Alzheimer’s disease involves parts of the brain that control thought, memory and language.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth leading cause of death. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.
There is one walk remaining in Southwestern Pennsylvania this year – Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The $56,000 raised to this point for the Washington walk is just a bit short of the goal of $62,000 set for this year. However, fundraising will take place through the end of the year, so that goal is still attainable.
Anyone still interested in donating can do so at alz.org and find the Washington, Pa., walk or just find the donation button on that website.