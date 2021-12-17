Thousands of airports across the country are benefiting from an infusion of federal infrastructure money released Thursday by the Federal Aviation Administration, although some in this region are still determining how to best use the unexpected funds.
The federal infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last month is sending $2.89 billion to 3,075 airports nationwide this fiscal year, including $70.7 million to 62 airfields across Pennsylvania.
The largest allocation in Western Pennsylvania is to Pittsburgh International Airport, which will receive a little more than $11 million. Allegheny County Airport Authority officials said Thursday that they were still evaluating how they could spend the money, although the airport is currently undergoing a $1.39 billion renovation of its terminal.
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe – another popular location for commercial air travelers – will receive $1.7 million to help with the facility’s terminal expansion.
“We are super excited about receiving this,” Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said.
The money will allow the airport to add an additional security lane to spread out travelers and shorten wait times while being screened, Monzo said. The airport currently has only one security line, which has made it difficult to space people out during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will also be used to add more room for travelers to socially distance in the terminal while waiting for flights.
“This situation we’re in with the pandemic and the things we’re going through now isn’t going away,” Monzo said. “It’s something we’ll live with and if we can meet those (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) requirements, that will help. It’s exactly what it’s designed for.”
The infrastructure bill is helping both large metropolitan airports with domestic or international travel and small airfields in rural areas that service regional or corporate flights.
Washington County Airport near Washington is receiving $295,000, although it hasn’t been determined exactly how the money will be spent.
Bob Griffin, economic development director for the Redevelopment Authority of Washington County, said they’re still waiting for specific guidance on how they can use the funding but he suspects it may be earmarked for taxiway expansion and additional hangars on the southern side of the property.
“We’ll put it to good use,” Griffin said. “We have plenty of projects out there.”
Rostraver Airport near West Newton received $159,000, which Monzo said will be used to build a helipad to allow for better access to helicopters, along with ramp, taxiway and runway improvements. Westmoreland’s airport authority oversees that facility, as well.
Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport also will receive $159,000, although Airport Manager Bud Neckerauer said he wasn’t aware of the allocation until contacted by a reporter Thursday morning after the FAA released its funding list. Neckerauer said he’ll wait to learn more about the funds before the Fayette County Airport Authority decides how to use the money.
“I’m not sure what it is, but I’m glad to hear it,” Neckerauer said.
Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin will receive $763,000, while Greene County Airport near Waynesburg was not included in the allocation. Greene County Commission Chairman Mike Belding said county officials have contacted the office of U.S. Sen Bob Casey asking for an explanation why they did not receive any federal infrastructure money for their airport in this round of disbursements.
The bipartisan infrastructure package includes a total of $15 billion for airport-related projects over the lifespan of the $1 trillion spending bill.